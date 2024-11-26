Catholic World News

UK religious leaders unite against assisted-suicide bill

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has joined more than twenty other leaders of religious groups in the UK in a public statement urging parliament to reject a bid for legalization of assisted suicide.

“Our pastoral roles make us deeply concerned about the impact the bill would have on the most vulnerable, opening up the possibility of life-threating abuse and coercion,” the religious leaders warn. They urge greater support for palliative care as a means to ease the suffering of those who are terminally ill.

Conspicuously missing from the list of religious leaders signing that statement is the Archbishop of Canterbury. Dr. Justin Welby had indicated his support for the assisted-suicide measure before resigning earlier this month.

