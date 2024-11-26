Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate sees Christian unity as ‘only solution to today’s challenges’

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Unity is the only solution to face the current challenges,” says Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako, in a call to bring together the ancient churches of the region.

Arguing that “schism is against the will of Christ,” the Chaldean prelate observed that the Chaldean Catholic Church, the Assyrian Church of the East, and the Ancient Eastern Church have a common history, a common tradition, a common rich heritage, a common beauty of art, language and liturgy, and they are close to each other, living in the same geographical area.”

Lamenting the “decline of the Christian population in Iraq,” Patriarch Sako said that Christians should “act together with evangelical zeal against atheists, the lack of interest in the practice of the faith and the scandal of ecclesial divisions.” He suggested that the ancient churches should be open to all the faithful, “so that they can participate effectively in the sacraments recognized by the Catholic Church, since there are no dogmatic questions that stand in the way of unity.”

