Catholic World News

Vatican news services hit by internet outages

November 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican News website, and the site of the Vatican press office, have suffered several outages in the past week.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the internet problems were caused by an “abnormal number of interactions.” Vatican technicians have been working to counteract what appear to be deliberate efforts to crash the sites.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!