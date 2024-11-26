Catholic World News

Pope, UN chief call on nations to end use of antipersonnel land mines

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have sent messages to a conference in Cambodia on the Ottawa Treaty (1997), which prohibited land mines.

In his message, the Pope prayed that the conference “may become an important step towards a world free of landmines and ensure truly integral and restorative assistance to victims.”

The Pope also called on nations that have not ratified the Ottawa Treaty to do so. Several world powers—including China, India, Russia, and the United States—have not signed the treaty, officially known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

In 2004, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church described land mines as “a type of small arm that is inhumanly insidious because it continues to cause harm even long after the cessation of hostilities” (n. 510).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

