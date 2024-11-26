Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar priest, a future cardinal, ordained a bishop

November 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate George Jacob Koovakad, the Syro-Malabar priest who coordinates papal travels, returned to his native India to be consecrated a bishop on November 24, two weeks before he will become a cardinal.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), was the principal consecrator. Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who as Sostituto coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia, was one of the two co-consecrators.

In naming 21 new cardinals, Pope Francis passed over the Major Archbishops of the two largest Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar and Ukrainian Greek Catholic churches), instead appointing Msgr. Koovakad and a 44-year-old Ukrainian bishop in Australia. Major Archbishop Thattil’s three predecessors were all cardinals, as were Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk’s three predecessors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

