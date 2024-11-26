Catholic World News

Congo’s president meets with Pontiff

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Denis Sassou-Nguesso, the longtime president of the Republic of the Congo, on November 25 (video).

The president later met with officials of the Secretariat of State, where the parties discussed the nation’s political and socioeconomic situation, regional and international issues, and collaboration with the Church’s work in education, health care, and caring for the environment.

The Central African nation of 5.7 million (map) is 90% Christian (66% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist. It is distinct from its much larger neighbor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

