Papal praise, advice for Druze peace organization in Israel

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the Universal Peace Council, an organization led by Israeli Druze leader Sheikh Kasem Bader, and encouraged the young people who were present in their work for peace in the Holy Land.

The Pontiff also offered “three brief points to consider”:

“the first is that we need young people to carry out this important service because they possess a certain idealism, enthusiasm and hope that reminds all of us that a better world is possible, peace is possible”

“the second point is always to engage in dialogue, since it is the principal tool at our disposal”

“the third is never to lose hope”

