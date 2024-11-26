Catholic World News

Continue to promote road safety, Pope tells Italian motorcyclists

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received representatives of the Federazione Motociclistica Italiana (Italian Motorcycling Federation) on November 25 and encouraged them to “engage in raising awareness of respect for the rules of the road safety code.”

“The dissemination of road safety education—also provided for by your statutes through the organization of courses in schools—is a credit to you,” the Pope said, as he described such initiatives as “an investment in life.”

Pope Francis concluded by asking the motorcyclists for prayers, “because I am in need of prayers. Why? Because my work is very accelerated, and my bike has aged and doesn’t work properly!”

