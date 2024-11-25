Catholic World News

Former Vatican security chief reports no knowledge of ‘Vatican girl’ mystery

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Domenico Giani, the former head of Vatican security, told an Italian parliamentary investigation that he had no new information to offer about the fate about the fate of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee whose disappearance in 1983 has never been explained.

Giani told the investigation that he had put together a report on the “Vatican girl” case in 2012, at the request of Pope Benedict XVI. But he said his report was only a summary of various reports that had already been published. “The Holy See did not undertake any investigative activity,” he said.

Giani was asked to testify because of reports that the Vatican had its own dossier on the case. Explaining that the dossier contained no inside information, he said: “I am not a witness to anything.”

