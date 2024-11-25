Catholic World News

Pope meets with Jains, calls for inter-religious solidarity

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 25 with a delegation from the Institute of Jainology in London. He told the followers of the Indian ethical system: “Many of the problems that plague society today are the result of an individualism and indifference that lead people to disregard the dignity and rights of their neighbors, especially in multicultural settings.”

The Pontiff went on to quote from the Document on Human Fraternity that he signed in 2019, saying that human solidarity should be solidly based on a reverence for “God who has created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and who has called them to live together as brothers and sisters.”

