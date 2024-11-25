Catholic World News

Cardinal Ayuso Guixot, Vatican head of inter-religious dialogue, dies at 72

November 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, the prefect of the Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue, died in Rome on November 25 at the age of 72, after a lengthy illness.

Earlier the same day, Pope Francis had told a visiting group from the Jain community that Cardinal Ayuso “is in very poor health and in the final stages of life,” and asked for prayers for the Spanish prelate.

Ordained in 1980 as a priest of the Comboni Missionaries, the future cardinal became a specialist in Islamic thought and was named secretary of what was then the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue in 2012. He became president of that Pontifical Council in 2019, and prefect of the newly created Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue in 2022. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!