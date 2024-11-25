Catholic World News
Vatican moves several closer to canonization, beatification
November 25, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has issued decrees moving several candidates closer to beatification and canonization.
The decrees, issued on November 25, confirmed:
- a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Maria Troncatti (1883-1969), a Ecuadorian religious;
At an audience on November 25, Pope Francis approved the above decrees, as well as the schedule for canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati, which had already been announced.
