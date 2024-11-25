Catholic World News

Vatican moves several closer to canonization, beatification

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has issued decrees moving several candidates closer to beatification and canonization.

The decrees, issued on November 25, confirmed:

a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Maria Troncatti (1883-1969), a Ecuadorian religious;

The martyrdom of Francis-Xavier Tru’o’ng Bǚu Diệp, a Vietnamese priest killed in 1946; and Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi a lay member of the Sant’Egidio community who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007;

the heroic virtue of Josip Lang, a Croatian bishop who died in 1924; and

the immemorial cult (equivalent to beatification) of Ven. Joan of the Cross (Juana Vázquez Gutiérrez) a Spanish abbess of the late 15th and early 16th century.

At an audience on November 25, Pope Francis approved the above decrees, as well as the schedule for canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati, which had already been announced.

