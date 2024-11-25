Catholic World News

Leading meteorologist, Pontiff discuss climate change

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Celeste Saulo, secretary general of the World Meteorological Association, in a November 22 audience.

“It’s very moving to be in front of such a great spiritual leader,” she said. “It is clear that Pope Francis shares our concerns about climate change and its impacts at the intersection of climate change and inequalities.”

“Action should be informed by science, but moved by faith,” added Saulo, who said that the Holy See and the World Meteorological Association “have a common agenda and can work together to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.”

