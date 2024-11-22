Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops to reject donations from illegal mining magnates

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We will not accept any donations that are the fruit of illegal mining,” Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the president of the Ghana bishops’ conference, announced at the conclusion of the bishops’ meeting this week.

Bishop Gyamfi went on to warn that individuals who knowingly profit from the illegal mining of precious minerals may be barred from Communion. The bishops urged their people to reject any involvement in mining operations that damage the environment.

