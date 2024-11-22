Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: ‘synodality’ at odds with Catholic teaching

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a powerful essay for First Things, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, argues that the idea of a “synodal” Church “at least partially, if not completely, contradicts the Catholic understanding of the Church.”

The German cardinal charges:

Factions with ulterior motives have hijacked the traditional principle of synodality, meaning the collaboration between bishops (collegiality) and between all believers and shepherds of the Church (based on the common priesthood of all those baptized into the faith), to further their progressive agenda.

