Cardinal Parolin: stop Ukraine war that ‘could spiral out of control’

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, expressed fears about escalation of the war in Ukraine in remarks to reporters on November 22.

“I echo the thoughts and concerns of the Holy Father: we must stop now, while there is still time. This escalation could spiral out of control, with consequences no one can foresee,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal Parolin declined to respond directly to the announcement that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, charging him with war crimes against the people of Gaza. He said: