President-elect Trump can end religious discrimination, law professors argue

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, two law professors at the University of Notre Dame argued that President-elect Donald Trump can take the lead in ending religious discrimination with “two simple methods.”

“First, on day one, make clear that unlawful religious discrimination won’t be enforced in federal programs,” said Nicole Stelle Garnett and John Meiser. “The executive branch is charged with taking care that federal law and the Constitution are faithfully executed. It should do so by making clear that federal programs conform to the First Amendment.”

“Second, root out all instances where religious discrimination is on the books,” they continued. “This treatment is so widespread because it has crept into federal law quietly and incrementally, across administrations, over many decades. The president could direct every department to conduct an audit of the programs they administer to unearth discriminatory provisions.”

