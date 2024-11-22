Catholic World News

Look at the world with ‘Christified eyes,’ Pope tells missionary congress

November 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Sixth American Missionary Congress (CAM6), which is taking place in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Pope Francis wrote that the “foundation of mission is the experience of God, the encounter in love with Jesus.”

“This is the vocation of the baptized person,” the Pope continued: “to see God, to see Him in the world, in the brother, to have ‘Christified’ eyes and with them a compassionate, welcoming, merciful gaze ... a look that conveys the joy that overflows our hearts.”

Referring to “the joy of the disciples after their encounter with the Risen One, which they cannot contain and which impels them to set out on their journey,” the Pope said that “the Holy Spirit works this wonder in us and puts in us the words to speak to God (Rm 8:14) and to men (Mt 10:19).”

In his message, dated November 9 and released November 21, the Pontiff also upheld the Blessed Virgin Mary as “a model of evangelization to offer Christ to all humanity ... Imitating her example of self-giving and sustained by her maternal and provident care, let us always be her missionary disciples to the ends of the earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!