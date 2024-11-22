Catholic World News

Church in Guinea-Bissau holds day of prayer, fasting amid oppression, hunger

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In Guinea-Bissau, where the nation’s president has dissolved parliament and postponed elections, Church leaders held a day of prayer and fasting.

“The people of Guinea-Bissau are tired of division, fighting, violence, threats, and brutality,” Father Davide Sciocco, the vicar general of the Diocese of Bissau, preached during Mass in the diocesan cathedral.

“There is a lot of hunger,” added Father Lucio Brentagani, administrator of the Diocese of Bafatá. “On this day of prayer and fasting for Guinea-Bissau, let us call on our governors, politicians, military, magistrates, and police forces not to close their eyes and their ears to the cry of help coming from poor people, from so many families who do not have enough to eat.”

The West African nation of 2.1 million (map) is 46% Muslim, 40% ethnic religionist, and 13% Christian (9% Catholic).

