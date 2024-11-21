Catholic World News

Indonesian priest’s dramatic gesture highlights trash-management problem

November 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In a flamboyant bid to draw attention to inadequate handling of trash in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, a Jesuit priest in full vestments lay down on top of a massive mound of garbage near his Jesuit residence.

Father Mutiara Andalas made his dramatic gesture in early October, but the resulting photo became an internet sensation a month later, forcing the country’s environment minister to acknowledge: “If waste management had been done properly, then such an unfortunate situation would not have occurred.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!