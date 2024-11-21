Catholic World News

Study Church history, Pope urges faithful

November 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis emphasized the need for study of Church history in a letter published November 21, saying that an accurate understanding of the past is necessary to keep “the flame of collective conscience alive.”

The Pope said that all Catholics should study the history of the Church, to help them understand “the imperfect and wounded world in which she lives.” Remembering the problems of the past, he said, “is not an obstacle to progress but a foundation for justice and harmony.”

In his letter Pope Francis argued strongly against any partisan approach to history—particularly the “cancel culture”—and insisted that the study of the past should not be motivated by ideological goals is the present.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!