Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Italian Catholic publishing house

November 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 21 with representatives of the La Scuola publishing house in Brescia, Italy, and praised their firm for its “passion for education and the formation of formators.”

The Pontiff said:

The future belongs to the new generations, and they will be able to build it if the teachers you train know how to transmit confidence and boldness to them, if the texts you prepare will succeed in developing a thirst for knowledge and wisdom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!