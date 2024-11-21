Catholic World News

Wyoming court strikes down state’s pro-life laws

November 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Wyoming court has struck down the state’s Life Is a Human Right Act and chemical abortion ban, which protected the lives of most unborn children from abortion.

Judge Melissa Owens cited Article 1, Section 38(a) of the state constitution, which states that “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” (Article 1, Section 38(c) allows the legislature to “determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section.”)

Gov. Mark Gordon, who appointed Owens to the bench in 2021, announced he would appeal the decision to the state supreme court.

