Catholic World News

At weekly audience, Pope speaks on charisms

November 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on November 20, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Holy Spirit, speaking about the diversity of gifts, or charisms, that the Spirit bestows.

“To each individual, the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit,” the Pope said. These gifts, he stressed, are intended to serve the common good, not the welfare of the individuals who receive them. At the same time the charisms are specially designed for the individuals who may benefit from them.

These charisms, the Pontiff continued, may be conferred by the Holy Spirit upon lay people, who “have their own charisms and gifts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!