Catholic World News

Pope announces plan for World Meeting on Children’s Rights

November 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced plans for a World Meeting on Children’s Rights, to be held at the Vatican on February 3, 2025.

The Pontiff made his announced on November 20 during his regular weekly audience, noting that the date coincided with the International Day for the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

On the same day, November 20, the Pope released a document establishing the Pontifical Committee for the World Day of Children, and appointing Father Enzo Fortunato as its first president. “Family, Church, and State exist for children, not the other way around,” the Pope said in that document.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!