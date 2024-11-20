Catholic World News

Pope urges prayers to escape nuclear threat

November 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 20 audience with participants in an inter-religious peace conference, Pope Francis called urgently for prayers, citing in particular the danger of nuclear war.

All believers, the Pontiff said, should join in prayer to save a world “divided and rent by hatred, hostility, wars and the threat of a nuclear conflict.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!