Pope Francis changes rules for papal funeral, wants plain casket

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has revised the ritual for a papal funeral, and said that he wants to be buried in a plain casket, eliminating much of the pomp of previous ceremonies.

The new ritual, which the Pontiff approved in April, emphasizes the simplicity of the service. Msgr. Diego Ravelli, the master of ceremonies for papal liturgies, told L’Osservatore Romano that the revised service will “emphasize even more that the Roman Pontiff’s funeral is that of a shepherd and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful man of this world.”

Pope Francis had already said that he wants to be buried in the basilica of St. Mary Major, rather than in the crypt of St. Peter’s, where his predecessors have been laid to rest. The new ritual allows for him to be buried in a simple casket, rather than the traditional three caskets: one cyprus, one lead, and one oak.

