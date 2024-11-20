Catholic World News

Armenian leader discusses peace with Pontiff

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 18.

The prime minister “emphasized Armenia’s full support for the peace agenda of the Holy See,” his office stated following the meeting. He also “informed His Holiness about the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process” and “thanked His Holiness for the continuous efforts of the Holy See to release the Armenian prisoners of war.”

Since 1988, predominantly Christian Armenia and predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan have been in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan. Tens of thousands of Armenians fled the enclave in 2023, amid an Azeri military offensive.

