Catholic World News

Iranian convert sentenced to 10 years for evangelizing

November 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A judge in the Islamic Republic of Iran has sentenced a Christian to ten years in prison on several charges, including “propagandizing” Christianity.

Toomaj Aryan-Kia, a convert to Christianity, was also charged with collaboration with the governments of Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!