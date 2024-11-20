Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader marks 1,000 days of death, hope

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message marking 1,000 days since the Russian invasion, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “it is fair to say that for a thousand days, the enemy has relentlessly sought to kill, destroy, and annihilate. But at the same time, this has been a period of great hope for the Ukrainian people. A thousand days of hope.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk added:

We are a people who rely on the power of the resurrected Savior and bear witness to this power daily in our personal history. That is why we now declare to the whole world: Ukraine stands, fights, and prays! Ukraine trusts in God’s power, which is revealed even through our wounds, tears, and grief! Ukraine is rising today with our risen Savior!

