Priest executed by Nazis is beatified in Germany

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Max Josef Metzger (1887-1944), an advocate for peace and Christian unity who was imprisoned and executed by the Nazi regime, was beatified as a martyr in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, on November 17.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, was the principal celebrant at the beatification Mass (video).

“Today’s beatification is a great honor for the Archdiocese of Freiburg,” Cardinal Koch preached. “At the same time, however, this also means that we are called to bear witness to peace and unity in today’s world in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.”

