USCCB awards $8.8M to 329 projects in Central, Eastern Europe

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published an annual report for its Collection for the Church in Eastern and Central Europe.

In 2023, the collection had $9,446,185 in revenue and $9,665,263 in expenses, of which 91% ($8.76 million) was expended on 329 grants, 5% on program costs, 3% on promotions and fundraising expenses, and 1% on administrative expenses.

The grants were divided into eleven categories, of which the largest were construction, emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and evangelization.

Despite the $219,000 operating deficit, the collection’s assets grew by over $3.1 million, to $23.96 million, because of investment gains.

