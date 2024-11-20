Catholic World News

Pope sends letter of closeness to Ukraine, marking 1,000 days of war

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, marking the 1,000th day since the Russian invasion.

“I am well aware that no human words can protect their lives from daily bombings, console those mourning their dead, heal the wounded, bring children back home, free prisoners, or restore justice and peace,” the Pope wrote.

“May the Lord comfort our hearts and strengthen the hope that, while gathering every tear shed and holding all accountable, He remains close to us even when human efforts seem fruitless and actions inadequate,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

