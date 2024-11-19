Catholic World News

Kenya archdiocese rejects donations from president

November 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Nairobi has rejected donation from President William Ruto and from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“The Church must remain a neutral entity, free from political influence,” explained Archbishop Philip Anyolo. He said that gifts from the two political leaders, which had been offered to a parish in Nairobi, would be returned “to safeguard the Church from being used for political purposes.”

The Kenyan Catholic bishops have been critical of Ruto’s political leadership.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!