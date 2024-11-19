Catholic World News

Harris campaign showed ‘aversion’ to Catholic voters, organizer charges

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A founder of the “Catholics for Harris” campaign organization has said that Kamal Harris lost votes among Catholics because she “displayed a noticeable aversion to engaging with Catholic voters.”

Writing in Newsweek, Christopher Hale said:

Harris’ failure to engage Catholic voters is symptomatic of a broader issue within the Democratic Party: a discomfort with engaging faith communities across the nation.

“Over the years, the party has increasingly aligned itself with secular and progressive values,” Hale added.

