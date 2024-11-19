Catholic World News

Brooklyn pastor’s duties trimmed for financial misconduct

November 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on NBC

CWN Editor's Note: A pastor of the Brooklyn diocese has been stripped of administrative authority after diocesan officials found “serious violations” in the handling of parish finances.

Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello was removed from “any pastoral oversight or governance role at the Parish because he has mishandled substantial church funds and interfered with the administration of the Parish after being directed not to do so,” the diocese announced.

The pastor was charged with improper use of parish funds and using a parish credit card for personal expenses. The violations came to light after the parish received a subpoena from federal investigators pursuing corruption charges involving New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!