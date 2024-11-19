Catholic World News

World needs more international cooperation, Cardinal Parolin tells G20

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin called for “rethinking of the frameworks that should facilitate effective international cooperation” in an address to the G20 meeting in Brazil.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that political leaders should work together to establish “global mechanisms that can respond to environmental, public health, cultural and social issues, as well as artificial intelligence.” At the same cite—citing the apostolic exhortation Laudate Deum by Pope Francis—he warned against any “global autyhority concentrated in one person or in an elite with excessive power.”

To guard against such a concentration of power, Cardinal Parolin recommended adhering to the principle of subsidiarity and allowing the widest participation in the decision-making process.

