Papal encouragement to Italian youth to encounter Jesus

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the Italian National Youth Council and encouraged the young people to encounter Jesus.

“If He lives, then hope is not in vain,” the Pope said. “Evil, pessimism, and skepticism will not have the last word. And so many young people fall prey to this skepticism, also sustained by drugs.”

“At the start of being Christian there is not an ethical decision or a grand idea, but the encounter with a Person, it is the encounter with Jesus, who gives life a new horizon,” the Pope continued. “Hope, the state of mind in which today Italians most identify themselves, for us Christians as a name and a face: the face of the Lord, the face of Jesus.”

In his wide-ranging remarks, the Pope also encouraged the young people to maintain their hope, to network and “make noise,” to “witness to the beauty and newness of life,” and to work to overcome conflicts with the help of others.

