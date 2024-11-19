Catholic World News

Dioceses should commemorate local saints, blesseds each year, Pope writes

November 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has asked dioceses around the world to “remember and honor” local saints, blesseds, and other examples of holiness each November 9, on the feast of the dedication of the Lateran Basilica.

“During the course of the liturgical year, the Church publicly honors the Saints and Blesseds, on pre-established dates and in predetermined ways,” he noted in a letter released on November 16. “However, it seems important to me that all particular Churches commemorate the Saints and Blesseds on a single date, as well as the Venerables and Servants of God of their respective territories.”

The Pontiff explained:

It is not a matter of inserting a new memorial into the liturgical calendar, but of promoting with appropriate initiatives outside the liturgy, or of recalling within it, for example in the homily or at another time deemed appropriate, those figures who have characterized the local Christian path and spirituality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!