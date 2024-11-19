Catholic World News

Lebanon’s Christians fear effects of Israeli attacks

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Less than two months after Israel attacked and invaded Lebanon, many of the nation’s Christians live in fear of becoming “collateral damage,” according to a project coordinator for Aid to the Church in Need.

“We are free to move, but it can be dangerous on the roads, as sometimes the Israelis target Hezbollah operatives in cars, so you can be driving, and the car next to you might be struck,” said Marielle Boutros.

“At the moment, we have 1.5 million displaced people: that is one in every four citizens in the country,” she added. “They are welcomed in shelters, such as schools, churches, retreat centers, or private houses. They need everything—food, medication, water, clothes, sanitary products—because they left their houses very quickly.”

Boutros worries that the Israeli attacks might increase sectarian tensions within Lebanon. She also spoke of exhaustion among Church workers in the beleaguered nation:

The Church had a very quick response and is still welcoming the people with a large smile and lots of charity, but although they are doing a great job, you can feel that they are tired ... We should not forget that they lost their savings in the 2019 financial crisis, and despite this, they have continued with most of their other pastoral services.

