Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops back legislation banning homosexual advocacy

November 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ghana have urged the country’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign legislation that would make it a crime to promote homosexuality.

“We urge the President to give his assent to this Bill, which we believe aligns with the moral convictions of almost all Ghanaians,” the bishops said in their endorsement of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which won approval after a lively debate in Ghana’s parliament.

The US State Department had earlier sent a message to Ghana saying that American leaders were “deeply troubled” by the legislation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!