Pope sees ‘characteristics of genocide’ in Gaza

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis suggests that “what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” in a new book scheduled for release in Italy on November 19.

The book looks toward the Jubilee Year, and its title—Hope Never Disappoints—echoes the title of the papal bull for the Jubilee: “Hope Does Not Disappoint. On the eve of its publication, Vatican News called attention to the Pontiff’s mention of genocide. Although he attributes the charge of genocide to unnamed “experts,” the Pope goes on to say that the charge “should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

