Pope asks pilgrims: Are we attached to worldly things, or to the Lord’s words?

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on Mark 13:34-42, the day’s Gospel reading, during his November 17 Angelus address, and considered “what will pass and what will remain.”

Crises and failures, “though painful, are important, because they teach us to accord everything its due weight, not to attach our hearts to the realities of this world, because they will pass: they are destined to fade away,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“At the same time, Jesus talks about what will remain,” the Pope continued. “Everything passes away, but His words will not pass away ... He thus invites us to trust in the Gospel, which contains a promise of salvation and eternity, and not to live under the anguish of death.”

Pope Francis concluded:

And so, let us ask ourselves: are we attached to earthly things, which pass away, which pass quickly, or to the words of the Lord, which remain and guide us towards eternity? Let us ask ourselves this question, please. It will help us. And let us pray to the Blessed Virgin, who entrusted herself totally to the Word of God, so that she may intercede for us.

