Papal direction, encouragement for ‘prophetic’ stage of Italian synod

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered direction and encouragement to the Italian bishops in the third, “prophetic” stage of their national synod.

In a message dated November 11 and released November 15, the Pope repeated three directives he had given to the Italian bishops in May: “to continue walking, to be Church together, and to be an open Church,”

“Jesus contemplated the crowds and understood their sufferings and expectations, the need for bread for the body and bread for the soul,” the Pope continued. “We are thus called to look at the society in which we live with a gaze of compassion to prepare the future, overcoming attitudes that are not of the Gospel, such as hopelessness, victimization, fear, closed-mindedness.”

The Pope concluded:

The horizon is opening before us: continue to sow the seed of the Word on the land so that it may bear fruit.

