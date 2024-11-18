Catholic World News

Papal appeal to Rome’s priests, religious to shelter those in a ‘precarious housing situation’

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a “housing emergency” in Rome, Pope Francis has asked all of the city’s “diocesan realities that own property” to offer “signs of charity and solidarity to generate hope in the thousands of people in the city of Rome who are in a precarious housing situation”: that is, “those who do not have a home or who are in danger of losing it.”

“I ask all the ecclesial entities to make a courageous gesture of love for their neighbor, offering the spaces they have at their disposal, especially those who possess available accommodation or apartments,” the Pope wrote in a November 15 letter to Rome’s priests and religious. “The people to be welcomed will be looked after by the institutions and the social services, while the associations and popular movements will provide services to the person, activities of care and the relational goods that make a fundamental contribution to making the reception worthwhile and to building fraternity,”

