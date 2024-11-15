Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops voice concern about lost trust in government

November 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement released November 14, the Kenyan bishops’ conference expressed “deep concern about the disturbing political climate in our country.”

Speaking out about violence that has flared around public protests of government economic policies, the bishops said that “most people are losing trust in the government.” They chided political leaders for their “lack of sensitivity and irresponsibility.”

The bishops also expressed dismay about a rising trend in “abduction, disappearance, torture, and murder,” noting that many of the victims had been involved in political demonstrations. “Who is abducting these people?” they asked. “Is the government unable to stop these abductions and murders?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!