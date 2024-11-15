Catholic World News

Co-founder resigns after La Leche League opens to support breastfeeding males

November 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Two board members of the La Leche League—including one of the group’s founders—have resigned to protest the organization’s decision to provide support for men who want to breastfeed children.

Marian Thompson, one of the seven Illinois women who founded the breastfeeding-support group in 1956, said the organization had become “a travesty of my original intent.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!