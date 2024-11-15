Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels head of bishops’ conference

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government has expelled Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez of Jinotega, the president of the nation’s episcopal conference.

Bishop Herrera, a 75-year-old Franciscan, was expelled after he criticized a local government official who had been playing loud music outside the city’s cathedral during Mass. The bishop accused the official of sacrilege.

CELAM, the bishops’ conference of Central and South America, reacted quickly to the government’s latest assault on the Church, sending a letter to letter addressed to Cardinal Leopoldo José Brenes of Managua, who is the vice-president of the Nicaraguan bishops’ conference, assuring him that CELAM would “stand in solidarity” with Bishop Herrara and voicing the hope that he would soon be allowed to return home.

