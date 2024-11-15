Catholic World News

Study records over 2,000 hate crimes targeting European Christians in 2023

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reports that in 2023, police in European countries recorded 2,444 incidents targeting Christian which could be classified as hate crimes.

The group’s study covered 35 European countries. France reported the largest number of anti-Christian attacks, totaling nearly 1,000, in 2023. The United Kingdom saw the number of such incidents rise to over 700. In Germany the number more than doubled: from 135 in 2022 to 277 last year.

