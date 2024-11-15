Catholic World News

Hostages freed from Gaza meet with Pope Francis

November 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation of former Israeli hostages who have been freed from captivity in Gaza.

“I felt his sincerity, his care, and that we didn’t come in vain,” one former hostage said after the November 14 meeting. “There is someone listening to us. I hope that his prayers and his message will reach the whole world, because he has an impact on the whole world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!